Vincent Anthony DiLorenzo
Highland - Vincent Anthony DiLorenzo was born in his family farm home on Cuomo Drive
in Highland, N.Y. on May 4, 1928. He passed away peacefully at The Renaissance in Lincoln Park, NJ on May 4, 2020, his 92nd birthday.
He was the youngest of 7 children to Eugene and Lena DiLorenzo. Vincent was a lifelong resident of Highland and graduated from Highland High School on June 25, 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 1945 and received an Honorable Discharge November 1946. He again served in an infantry unit in the Army from January 1951 until October 1952 during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sgt. Thereafter, he was in the Army Reserve until December 1956.
Vincent served his community as a Lifetime Member of Highland Hose Co. #1 and the American Legion, Post 193. He was a life member of St. Augustine R.C. Church, serving as an usher and reader. He also served the Highland Little League for 28 years as a manager, umpire and Past President. He was a member of the Board of Education for Highland Central School District for 9 years. Finally, Vincent worked for 37 years at IBM as an industrial engineer and manufacturing manager.
Vincent is survived by his sister, Gloria Catanzaro, his children, Lisa, Mark, Paul and his wife Kimiko, Keith, Chris and his wife Terry, and his stepson, Jon and his wife Trudy; his 8 grandchildren, Kendall, Lincoln, Elissa, Anna, Ryan, Abby, Jeffrey and Grace.
Funeral services are private and under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. He will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery with his father Eugene and brother Frank.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held a later date. Contributions in memory of Vincent can be made to St. Augustine's R.C. Church, 55 Main St., Highland, NY 12528. To send the family a sympathy card, or to send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020