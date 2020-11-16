Vincent Bellantoni
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Vincent J. Bellantoni, 62, died on November 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. An area resident for over 10 years, he previously lived in Cortlandt Manor.
Born in Portchester on December 18, 1957, Vincent was the son of the late Vincent R. and Dorothy (Marlin) Bellantoni. He retired from IBM in Manhattan in 2010 as Project Executive after 32 years of service. He then worked as a consultant for NTT Data.
An avid fan of the NY Yankees, Vincent also enjoyed golfing. When his sons were growing up, he enjoyed ocahing them in baseball and basketball, and was a proud boy scout leader. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On May 22, 1982 at St. John the Baptist RC Church in Yonkers, Vincent married Gloria (Mercaldo) Bellantoni who survives at home. He is also survived by his sons and their wives, Vincent M. and Caitlin Bellantoni of Thornwood and Christopher and Lauren Bellantoni of Hopewell Junction; his grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher Bellantoni; his siblings and their spouses, Barbara and Robert Drews, Allen and Debbie Bellantoni, and Thomas and Karen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Loretta Mercaldo; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends who became family. Vincent had been looking forward to meeting his new grandson this December.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 12:00 pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.
Donations may be made in Vincent's memory to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
