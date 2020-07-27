Vincent Bellino, PhD
LAGRANGEVILLE - Vincent C. Bellino, PhD, 72, an area resident since 1981, died on July 26, 2020 at Vassar Brother Medical Center. He previously lived in Yonkers.
Born on December 2, 1947 in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jean (DeMass) Bellino. He was honorably discharged as Captain from the US Army in 1976 after 7 years of service. A graduate of Lincoln Highs School in Yonkers, Vincent attended the University of Nevada at Reno, earned his Bachelor Degree from Pennsylvania Military College, his Masters Degree from Webster University, and also received his Doctorate.
He was a regional sales manager for the National Safety Council and then regional director for Coaching Systems, LLC in Princeton, NJ. He had been member of the Arlington School Board, and served as President for many years.
An avid fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants, he also enjoyed watching different sporting events. As a proud father, he liked attending local football games when his son coached for Arlington High School, Poughkeepsie High School, and Roosevelt High School. He liked to tinker around the house, and was often referred to as the family pool boy or family computer guru. Vincent also enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his family, having to often "rest his eyes" during the day!
On June 7, 1969 at St. Ann's Church in Yonkers, Vincent married Eileen Murphy Bellino who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Brian Vincent Bellino and his wife Kathleen of LaGrange and Christine Bellino and her companion Craig of LaGrange; his granddaughter, Giuliana Bellino; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Cruz; his niece and nephews, Cari, Christian, and Johnny; and several cousins and friends. Vincent was predeceased by his buddy, Rudy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-7 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home followed by military honors.
Donations may be made in Vincent's memory to Castle Point VAMC or the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
