Wappingers Falls - Vincent Bettina of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 67.
Son of the late Frank and Helen (Costa) Bettina, he was born on May 29, 1953 at Butterfield Memorial Hospital in Cold Spring. He received a bachelor of science in education from the State University of NY College at Brockport and a master of science in education administration and supervision from the State University of NY College at New Paltz.
Vincent spent 27 years in real estate development and construction. He was formerly a principal broker for Mid-Hudson Realty, president of Estate Builders and a former teacher in the Beacon City School District. From 1991-1994 he was president/board member of Beacon School Board of Education. He also was a Town of Wappinger, Ward 2 Councilman from 1995-2015.
In his spare time, Vincent was president of the NYS Builders' Association and Association of the Hudson Valley, and sat on the board of directors for Dutchess County Economic Development from 2003-2009. He was a member of the NAACP, Whortlekill Rod & Gun, Chelsea Sportsman, NRA, Wappinger Republican Committee, St. Rocco's Society and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a communicant of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.
Survivors include his fianceé, Susan Truax; his sister, Angela Bettina and Tom DellaCorte; and many cousins and friends.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street in Fishkill. Interment will follow in the family plot in St. Joachim's Cemetery, Beacon.
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced during all services. A limited amount of guests will be allowed inside for the duration of funeral home and church services.
The family would like to thank Dr. Iqbal Singh for his compassionate care, along with the nurses and staff of the 7th floor of Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vincent's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
