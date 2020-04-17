|
Vincent Careccia
Wappingers Falls - Vincent F. Careccia, 64, an area resident since 1990, lost his battle to cancer on April 16, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.
Born in Yonkers on November 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Mario and Marie Careccia. Vincent had been employed as a Command Center Administrator for the NYS Bridge Authority in Highland. Vince was adored by his wife and children as he was a wonderful proud father and husband. In addition to his careers, he loved music and shared his creative genius with memorable music videos and was everyone's favorite DJ; he was known for his sardonic brilliant wit and was the ever stable patriarch of our family. His humor and love of life will be forever remembered and he will be forever missed.
On February 4, 1989, in Yonkers, Vincent married Susana Castellano who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Cynthia Careccia and Mario Careccia, his siblings, Kelle Careccia, John Careccia and Maria Pelissier, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Marie Careccia, and his father, Mario Careccia.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020