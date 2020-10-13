1/1
Vincent Careccia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Careccia

Wappingers Falls - Vincent F. Careccia, 64, an area resident since 1990, lost his battle to cancer on April 16, 2020 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan.

Born in Yonkers on November 14, 1955, he was the son of the late Mario and Marie Careccia. Vincent had been employed as a Command Center Administrator for the NYS Bridge Authority in Highland. Vince was adored by his wife and children as he was a wonderful proud father and husband. In addition to his careers, he loved music and shared his creative genius with memorable music videos and was everyone's favorite DJ; he was known for his sardonic brilliant wit and was the ever stable patriarch of our family. His humor and love of life will be forever remembered and he will be forever missed.

On February 4, 1989, in Yonkers, Vincent married Susana Castellano who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Cynthia Careccia and Mario Careccia, his siblings, Kelle Careccia, John Careccia and Maria Pelissier, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Marie Careccia, and his father, Mario Careccia.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 24 at 12pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved