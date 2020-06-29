Vincent DeLongis
LaGrange - Our beloved Vincent Anthony DeLongis entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2020.
Born in the Bronx on October 24, 1949, he was the son of the late Vincent & Lena (Villella) DeLongis. Vinnie grew up in Yonkers attending Catholic schools - Annunciation, Archbishop Stepinac, Iona College. He was a union plumber by trade being initiated into Local 299 on April 28, 1987 until his retirement from Local 21 Plumbers & Steamfitters in 2012. Vinnie was a member in good standing and respected for his professionalism.
Vinnie and Annie (Dunphy) met in 1999 and married on November 25, 2006. They enjoyed bike riding, hiking, archery, axe throwing, beach vacations, Christmas in The
City, Broadway shows & dining out amidst the company & laughter of siblings. Recently, Vinnie rediscovered guitar playing which led to watching local bands and listening to all genres of music.
The outdoors was where Vinnie preferred to be and he was an active member of The Bethlehem Rod & Gun Club. Archery, hunting, fishing and shooting clays were his passion which he shared with family and close friends of more than 50 years. Vinnie enjoyed working with his twin Gene on many projects and had a talent for making knives, recurve bows & woodworking.
Vinnie's pride & joy were his children Vinnie DeLongis (Jennifer Pearce), Diana Moscoso (Franklin), Matt DeLongis (Christine), Jenna Liguori (Eric Ellis) and his grandchildren Vincent, Masen, Angelique, Matthew & Madelynn. He loved cooking Christmas dinner, summer barbeques, trips to Missouri to hunt and fish with his son Vinnie, and especially dining at restaurants managed by his son Matthew and savored "Chef Matt's" culinary skills. His daughters, Diana, Jenna & Christine brought him joy and he adored their conversations and laughter.
His grandkids were his soft spot. He cherished time spent fishing with Vincent and Masen, the spirited relationship he shared with Angelique, playing with Matthew and Madelynn and watching the familiar twin bond between them.
Vinnie is also survived by his brothers Joe DeLongis (Mary) & his twin, Gene DeLongis. He will also be greatly missed by his large extended family of in-laws, nieces & nephews.
Vinnie was a kind, soft-spoken, fun loving man who left his mark in the hearts of those who loved him. When you met Vinnie, you made a friend for life. A celebration of life and mass will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17, from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, July 18, at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by inurnment in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.