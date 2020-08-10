Vincent DiCairano
Wappingers Falls - Vincent Gerard DiCairano, Jr., 57, died suddenly on August 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in White Plains on December 30, 1962, he was the son of the late Vincent Gerard DiCairano Sr. and Sophie Alturmo DiCairano. Vincent was employed as a sanitation driver for the Town of Harrison for 33 years. An area resident for 24 years, he formerly resided in Westchester County.
Vincent enjoyed sports, and especially loved coaching. He coached Town of Wappinger T-ball, Town of Wappinger Softball, Stepinac High School Football, Wappinger Indians Football League and St. Martin's CYO Basketball. He belonged to Loyal Order of Moose #294 in White Plains. He also loved going on vacations and watching sports on TV.
On July 18, 1997 at St. Anthony's Church in Yonkers, Vincent married Catherine Foley who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Angela, Vincent III and Thomas; his sister, Dana; several aunts, an uncle and cousins, a niece and a nephew; and many friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10am at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please visit Vincent's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.