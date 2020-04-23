Services
EAST FISHKILL - Vincent John Giusto, 78, a resident of Hopewell Junction since 1977 and formerly of the Bronx, died peacefully on April 20, 2020 at his home.

Born in the Bronx on October 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Francis and Katherine (Papesca) Giusto. Vincent had been employed by the MaBSTOA (NYCTA) in New York City for more than 30 years, retiring as a Superintendent. He enjoyed car clubs and cruisers, where he and his wife sold their famous "Bronx" t-shirts. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and camping with his family and extended family. He enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with his wife sightseeing and gambling, but maybe not in that particular order.

On November 5, 1960 in Mount Vernon, Vincent married Carol Kuperberg who predeceased him on December 31, 2016. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Frank and Nancy Giusto of Fishkill, Ralph and Nancy Giusto of Newburgh, and Lori Giusto Bernabe of Hopewell Junction; and his grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda and Joey Giusto, Cameron and Carter Bernabe.

A Celebration of Vincent's life will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Hudson Valley Council. Please visit Vincent's Book of Memories at:

www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
