Vincent J. Gaudio
Poughkeepsie, New York - Vincent J Gaudio 72, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Vincent was born on April 23, 1949 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Vincent and Catherine Gaudio. A graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Vincent joined the Marine Corps in 1967 and served in combat in Vietnam between 1967-1969.
Vincent was a brave and loyal solider as well as a caring and loving father, husband, son and brother.
He was incredibly talented and creative. He could sing, played multiply instruments, restored cars and motorcycles and had his own woodworking shop. He had many careers and retired from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21.
A beautiful story teller, he would demand your attention by his soft spoke voice and fascinating details
With his clever humor, he loved to make you laugh and smile.
He was a fighter. Strong, tough, generous and kind all rolled in to one.
Vincent is survived by his wife Ann Lynn of 50 years, son Shawn Gaudio, daughter Allison Gaudio, sister Patricia Gaudio, grandchildren Tyler Gaudio, Jayden & Myia Skiff, his beloved pug Pugsley and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
He is predeceased by his sons Christopher and Vincent Gaudio, brother Stephen Gaudio and mother and father Vincent and Catherine.
A celebration of life with be held a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910 Arlington, VA 2220
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020