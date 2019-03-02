Services
Millbrook - Vincent J. Massarelli, 89, a longtime resident of Millbrook, NY, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Born on July 27, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Magnarella) Massarelli. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during WW II. Mr. Massarelli was employed as a manager at IBM in Fishkill, NY and was a former Town of Washington Justice and Constable.

Mr. Massarelli is survived by his son, Thomas Massarelli of Pleasant Valley, NY and daughter, Patricia Bracey and her husband, Stephen, of Wassaic, NY and a sister, Anna Distefano of Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jason Bracey, Julianne O'Brien, Lisa and James Massarelli and five great grandchildren, Alyssa Deagan and Kadence Bracey, Emma O'Brien and Ava Massarelli.

He was predeceased by his wives, Catherine Goggins Massarelli and Barbara Wyckwire Massarelli; three brothers, Thomas, John and Paul Massarelli; three sisters, Fannie Anderson, Nancy Sessa and Josephine Massarelli and a granddaughter, Shellie Bracey.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, Lavelle Rd. in Amenia, NY. Burial with military honors will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 301 Manchester Rd., Suite 105, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
