Vincent J. Tancredi
Hyde Park - Vincent J. Tancredi, 88, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on March 17, 2020 at home. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 15, 1931, the son of Nicholas & Frances Giunta Tancredi. Survivors include his daughters: Terry West & Tina Tancredi, Michele Pearson and son Vincent N. Tancredi.
Due to the present health crisis services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020