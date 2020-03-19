Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Tancredi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Tancredi


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Tancredi Obituary
Vincent J. Tancredi

Hyde Park - Vincent J. Tancredi, 88, of Hyde Park, NY passed away on March 17, 2020 at home. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 15, 1931, the son of Nicholas & Frances Giunta Tancredi. Survivors include his daughters: Terry West & Tina Tancredi, Michele Pearson and son Vincent N. Tancredi.

Due to the present health crisis services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -