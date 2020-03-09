|
|
Vincent L. Amato
Poughkeepsie - Vincent L. Amato, 101, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie. He was the son of the late Antonio and Millie Marino Amato. Vincent graduated with honors from Arlington High School and later from Krissler Business School as an accountant. He served overseas during WWII as a Staff Sergeant in the Administrative Section of the 66th Fighter Wing. In 1946 he joined the Mid Hudson Oil Company as an accountant and later promoted to General Manager and Secretary of the Company. He later was appointed a Director of the Company. Mid Hudson Oil merged into the Amerada Hess Corporation and Vincent was named Hess Mid Hudson District Manager for fuel oil delivery and burner service. He retired from Hess after 35 years in the fuel oil and burner service operation. He was an avid golfer starting at the age of 14 caddying at the College Golf Course. He had been a member of the Dutchess Golf and Country Club since 1952 and had 2 holes-in-one. Vincent was predeceased by his brothers Frederick, Edward, William, Eugene and Raymond Amato and his sisters Irene and Jennie Amato and Marjorie Moynihan. He is survived by a niece: Mrs. Len McDonald of New Windsor, NY and a nephew: Thomas Martin of Poughkeepsie, NY. Visitation will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 8:30-9:30AM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation may be to Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020