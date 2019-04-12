Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Vincent Muccioli Jr.

Vincent Muccioli, Jr.

Poughkeepsie - Vincent Muccioli, Jr., age 62, passed away March 26th at Vassar Brothers Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Christine, his daughter Theresa Muccioli, and his son Vincent C and his partner Saleema Josey and granddaughter Beverly Josey. Vincent is also survived by his three brothers Anthony, Mario and John Muccioli. Vincent retired after more than twenty years as a school bus driver for the NYC DOE. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, good friend and as a kind and caring person.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
