Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Vincent T. Longobardi Obituary
Vincent T. Longobardi

Wappingers - Vincent T. Longobardi, age 82, of Wappingers, New York died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center Mount Pleasant, NY. Vincent was born September 18, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is the son of the late Joseph and the late Marguerite J.(Haslam) Longobardi. He married Leilani J. Badami on July 16, 1956 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

He retired in 1996 from Local 203 where he worked as a Carpenter.

Vincent was a local resident all of his life. He was a member of the DCPA and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

He is survived by his daughters; Dorothy M. Longobardi of Longmont CO, Micki J. Longobardi of Newburgh NY, Sharon Eginger of Poughkeepsie NY, Karen M. Dunn of Gainsville FL, his daughter-in-law Ann Marie Longobardi of Elizabethtown PA, his long time companion Addie Hiland of Wappingers NY, his sisters Patricia Chamuris, Flo Herrington, Louise Wolkoff and his brothers Donald Longobardi and David Longobardi. Vincent is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Vincent was predeceased by his wife Lonnie an August 17, 1995, son Vincent T. Longobardi Jr. on June 11, 2014, his sister Lillian Anthony and his two brothers Joseph and Peter Longobardi.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 25 from 4pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie New York. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie New York. Interment will be in St Peter's Cemetery. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
