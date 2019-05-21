Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincenza Lauria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincenza (Parrino) Lauria


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincenza (Parrino) Lauria Obituary
Vincenza (Parrino) Lauria

Newburgh - Vincenza Lauria, 83 of Newburgh, a former seamstress at West Point, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Monteleone) Parrino, she was born on September 23, 1935 in Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily Italy. She was married to the late Giuseppe Lauria, who predeceased her in 2002.

Vincenza is survived by her children, Maria Pifer and husband Joseph and Isidoro Lauria and wife Dina; her siblings, Giovanni Parrino, Angelina Citta, Rosaria Puzzillo and Maria Vacante; grandchildren, Isabella Lauria and Joseph Lauria; and 31 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vincenza was predeceased by siblings, Carmelo Parrino, Giuseppe Parrino, and Rosina Lazzara; and mother and father-in-law, Maria and Isidoro Lauria.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, where Vincenza was a parishioner. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice, as well as family members and close friends that have helped.

To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now