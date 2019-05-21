|
|
Vincenza (Parrino) Lauria
Newburgh - Vincenza Lauria, 83 of Newburgh, a former seamstress at West Point, entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Monteleone) Parrino, she was born on September 23, 1935 in Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily Italy. She was married to the late Giuseppe Lauria, who predeceased her in 2002.
Vincenza is survived by her children, Maria Pifer and husband Joseph and Isidoro Lauria and wife Dina; her siblings, Giovanni Parrino, Angelina Citta, Rosaria Puzzillo and Maria Vacante; grandchildren, Isabella Lauria and Joseph Lauria; and 31 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vincenza was predeceased by siblings, Carmelo Parrino, Giuseppe Parrino, and Rosina Lazzara; and mother and father-in-law, Maria and Isidoro Lauria.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, May 22 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, where Vincenza was a parishioner. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice, as well as family members and close friends that have helped.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 21, 2019