Viola A. Doughty Sosta
1918 - 2020
Viola A. Doughty Sosta

Poughkeepsie - Poughkeepsie - Viola A. Sosta, 102, a lifelong area resident and "one of a kind lovely lady", died peacefully on June 11, 2020 at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center.

Born in Poughkeepsie on March 3, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lena Filosa LaPenna. Her parents died young and she and her three siblings were raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Henry and Rose Pantone.

Viola worked as a secretary at the former Western Printing in Poughkeepsie for many years until her retirement.

She enjoyed bowling (and was in a local league) and loved doing crafts and tap dancing.

Mrs. Sosta was a communicant of St. Peter's Church and attended mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel.

Viola's first husband and father of her two children, Waldo Doughty, predeceased her. On May 11, 1968 in Holy Trinity Church, she married Anthony Sosta. Her second husband predeceased her on February 11, 2013.

Survivors include her two children, Keith Doughty and Terrie L. Schamberg, both of Poughkeepsie; grandchildren (who affectionately called her "Ma-Ma-Naun"), Scott Doughty, Jill Doughty, Todd Doughty, Noelle Tornatore and husband, J.T., Ryan Doughty and partner, Josh Taylor, René Mackey, and Blaine Schamberg; great-grandchildren, Scott (Kelli) Calcagni, Stacey (Robert) Villafuerte, Chelsea (Daniel) Kaminski, Kyle Mackey, Anthony Schamberg, Emily Doughty, and Sage Tornatore; six great-great-grandchildren; a god daughter Mary Whitted, and several nieces, nephews, and very close friends.

In addition to her husbands, parents, uncle, and aunt, she was predeceased by her two granddaughters, Kimberly Doughty Abrams and Darlene Calcagni; two sisters, Jane Parrella and Mildred Gallante; and brother, Joseph LaPenna.

Viola's family would like to especially thank dear friend and caregiver, Katherine Phillips, for her care and compassion.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 pm, Tuesday, June 16th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Wednesday, June 17th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie.

Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Due to current restrictions, there will be limited capacity at the funeral home and church. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be observed.

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish
