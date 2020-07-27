1/1
Viola L. Ruhle
1930 - 2020
Viola L. Ruhle

Hyde Park - Viola L. Ruhle, 90, passed away at home in Hyde Park on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Born June 10, 1930 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Edward A. Juchem.

A loving memory to her grandmother, Elizabeth W. Juchem, with whom she spent her early childhood in Pine Plains.

She attended Pleasant Valley Grade School and Poughkeepsie High School.

Prior to her marriage, Viola worked at the New York Telephone Company. On Sunday July 13, 1952 at the Washington Street Methodist Church, she married Edwin W. Ruhle, who predeceased her in August 1993.

Vi was the owner of Country Gas, Inc., and worked in the family business, Ruhle Pump Service, Inc.

She enjoyed bingo, bowling, and trips to the casinos.

Mrs. Ruhle was a member of the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park.

Survivors include her daughter, Peaches (Doreen) Bilyou and husband, Wayne, of Hyde Park; granddaughters, Tonia L. Nichols and husband, Walter, of Conway, South Carolina, and Katharine E. DiCerbo and husband, Luca, of Gainesville, Florida; great grandson, Aiden Nichols, of Conway; niece, Kim Marrone, of Jupiter, Florida; and god-daughter, Janet (Squire) Manfredi of Poughkeepsie.

Her extended family includes Jason and Sarah Bilyou and their children, Jase and Josie, all of Marietta, Georgia; and Michael and Jeanine Villano and their children, Ashleigh, Emilee, and Cyhlee, all of Poughkeepsie.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her fraternal twin sons, Keith Edwin Ruhle in February 2019, and Kevin Edward Ruhle in April 1985; and grandson, Kevin Edward Ruhle II in August 2017.

Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 AM, Wednesday, July 29th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services will follow at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Rev. Kregg Gabor will officiate.

Burial will follow in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

Vi's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required. Capacity may be limited; all attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
