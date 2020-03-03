|
|
Violanda Volpe
Hyde Park - Violanda Volpe, known fondly as Lola, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday March 2, 2020. Born on April 1, 1927, Lola was the youngest of 13 children to Francesco and Francesca Saputo in the Bronx, NY. On May 14, 1950 Lola married her beloved husband Nicholas Volpe in Newark, NY. She worked at IBM for over 20 years and retired in 1992. Lola enjoyed time with her family and was a devout parishioner and daily communicant at Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park, NY. At Regina Coeli she was a member of the Legion of Mary, Eucharistic minister, and a lector.
Lola is survived by her three children Michelle Volpe of Hyde Park, NY; Patricia Bower of Laveen, AZ, and Joseph Volpe of Hyde Park, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephanie Bower-Van Houten and her husband Michael of Highland, NY; Nicholas Bower and his wife Jamie of Poughkeepsie, NY; Jay Volpe of Hyde Park, NY; Anthony Volpe of Hyde Park New York; Bruce H Bower II and his wife Tara of Lagrangeville, NY; and Melissa Brauer and her husband Anthony of Goodyear, AZ. Lola is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear cousin Maureen. Her husband Nicholas Volpe and her son in law Bruce H Bower Sr as well her siblings Pauline Salvo, Mary Gil, Helen Albano, Francesco Saputo Jr and Marco Saputo have predeceased her. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and aides at Hudson Valley Hospice for their compassion, dedication, and care for Lola and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lola can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice and . Visitation is Monday, March 9, 2020 1-3PM and 6-9PM at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 11AM at Regina Coeli Church, 3 Harvey St. Hyde Park, NY 12538 with Father Michael Morris officiating. Entombment to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum. To send an online condolence visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020