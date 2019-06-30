Virginia A. Burgin



Poughkeepsie - Virginia A. Burgin, 84, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. Born on May 13, 1935 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and the late Mary E. Anderson Secor. Virginia was married to William A. Burgin and he predeceased her on January 31, 1989. She had worked for OTB as a teller in Pawling, NY and also for the US Post Office Annex in Poughkeepsie. Virginia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be sorely missed by the neighbor hood cats! She took it upon herself to take care of the animals, feeding and fixing them. The Family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care and support. Virginia is survived by her sons; William and wife Mary Burgin of Poughkeepsie, Robert Burgin and companion Laura Deragon of Poughkeepsie and Scott and wife Grace Burgin of Sparta, NJ. Also surviving are her daughters; Linda and husband Jim Podeszedlik of Highland, Mary Reinhart of Poughkeepsie and Jayne and husband Jim Goodall of Corona, CA. Additionally surviving is her brother Richard Secor of Pleasant Valley, 10 grandchildren, 2 and a half great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by 3 brothers, 1 sister and her daughter-in-law Susan Burgin. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00am at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am after visitation and burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Hyde Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Dutchess County SPCA or Hospice. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019