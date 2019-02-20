|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Callahan-Fila
Dutchess County - Ginny passed away peacefully in her home in Englewood, Florida, that she shared with her companion Joe Salvanorich on Monday, February 18th, 2019, after a feisty battle with lung cancer. Born on March 30th, 1943 to Etson and Marjorie Orton of Pawling, New York, she is survived by her two sisters Diana Smith and Debbie Preisinger.
Ginny was a long time Dutchess County resident before moving to Florida. She graduated from Pawling, as the beautiful Miss Pawling, in the class of '60. She married her high school sweetheart Paul Callahan and had 3 children; Kelly, Tom, and Cindy. Her grandchildren Tanner, Amelia, Callie, Demo, Zeno, and great-granddaughter Ella Anne will always remember her as "Nanny". She was extremely loved.
Her love for the outdoors reflected in her game of golf and beautiful gardens. Those who knew her loved her for the zippy service of 35 years at Fosters Coach House in Rhinebeck, New York.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for you to honor Ginny's memory by planting a garden or tree of your own.
Please make donations to any .
No services will be held as per request.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 20, 2019