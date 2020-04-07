|
Virginia Connors
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Virginia Josephine Connors, 94, a resident of Dutchess County for over 40 years, died on April 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center. She previously lived in Rockland County.
Born in Queens on February 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Josephine (Jansen) Grimm. On May 17, 1942 in Queens, Virginia married Thomas Connors who predeceased her in 1990. She enjoyed spending time at the East Fishkill Senior Center.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathleen and John McHugh of Hopewell Junction and Edward and Joanne Connors of Lenoir, NC; her grandchildren, Kimberly Toelle and her husband Christian, Kelly Joseph and her husband Robert, Jennifer Garabedian and her husband Nazareth, Thomas Connors, and Tammy; her 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Wimmer of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her grandson, Brad Connors.
Funeral services will be private, and Virginia will be buried at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to . Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Virginia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020