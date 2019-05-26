|
|
Virginia F. Oddo
Highland - Virginia F. Oddo, 93, a lifelong resident of Highland, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Virginia along with her beloved husband owned and operated the former Oddo House Hotel in Highland for many years up until it was sold.
She also worked as a secretary at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie up until her retirement.
She was a former member of the Victory Lodge of the Italian Center and a member of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.
Virginia was born in New Paltz, NY on September 13, 1925. She was the daughter of Joseph Locascio and Laura Brescia Locascio.
On April 24, 1948 at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz, she married the love of her life Anthony P. Oddo. Mr. Oddo predeceased her March 25, 2010.
Survivors include her three daughters; Cynthia (Manny) Pece of Highland, Stephanie Giammatteo of Vero Beach Florida, Laura (Peter) Kelly of Highland, her grandchildren; Michael (Danielle) Pece and Jack Kelly. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was also survived by her sister, Marion Santoro of Greensboro, NC.
Virginia was predeceased by her son-in-law; Fernando Giammatteo and her three brothers; James, Joseph and Frank Locascio.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours are Tuesday, May 28th, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.
Entombment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Mausoleum.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019