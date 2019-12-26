|
|
Virginia G. Rogers
Poughkeepsie - Virginia G. Rogers, 83, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on December 25, 2019 at home. She was born on January 10, 1936 in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of Harry & Marguerite Hutchins Grauer. Virginia graduated from Hamilton High School in Trenton, NJ and attended Rider College.
Virginia married Nelson Rogers on March 26, 1955 in Trenton, NJ. He predeceased her on March 18, 2004. For 30 years Virginia and Nelson owned and operated Van Benschoten Hardware in Poughkeepsie, NY. Following that Virginia worked for Mechanical Construction in Poughkeepsie, NY as a buyer.
She was a member of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, Dutchess Golf & Country Club, and The Junior League where she played "Pockets". Virginia loved playing Bridge with her Poughkeepsie Cronies and crocheting. She volunteered at the Nearly New Shop. Virginia loved her boat, then her camper which was at the Anchorage in Eddyville, NY.
Survivors include her daughter: Catherine P. (Steve) Birkenmeyer of Poughkeepsie, NY and her grandchildren: Virginia (Marc) Boffardi, Joseph (Cristina) Maltais, Vincent Birkenmeyer, Judith Birkenmeyer, Laura (Dale) Spencer and Matthew LaChappelle. There are 5 Great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter: Susan LaChappelle and brother: Eugene F. Grauer.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 2-4PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services are Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019