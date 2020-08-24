1/2
Virginia Kampa
1935 - 2020
Virginia Kampa

Wappingers Falls - Virginia Kampa, a long-time resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away on August 22, 2020. She was 84.

Virginia was born on December 8, 1935 in Yonkers, NY, the daughter of Michael and Edna (Hicks) Dorchak. She attended St. Simon Stock High School and graduated with a bachelor's degree in nursing from Misericordia School of Nursing. She went on to work as nurse in charge in the labor and delivery room and as an elementary school and insurance physicals nurse. She retired from her last job in the health office at Dutchess Community College at age 75. She loved nursing and would have continued working had she been in good health.

On September 17, 1960 Virginia married the true love of her life Robert at St. Frances of Rome Church in the Bronx. Next month they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. Robert survives at home.

In addition to her loving husband, Virginia is survived by her children: Mary (Stuart) Tousman, Elizabeth (David) Inglis and Karol (Don) Thomas, her grandchildren, her brother Charles Dorchak, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Virginia's grandchildren, Alyssa, Rebecca, Rachel and Luke Inglis, Emily Tousman and Nicholas Thomas were her pride and joy. She is pre-deceased by her parents and 9 brothers and sisters.

Virginia was a member of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Fishkill. For over 60 years she was a dedicated member of the Secular Franciscan-St. Fidelis Fraternity, Beacon, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching Jeopardy, reading the newspaper, singing, and eating Vienna Fingers. It was important to her to keep in touch with family and friends and with this she kept a wonderful communication among them. Her selflessness was reflected in her concern and love for the well-being of others that she always put above herself. She was a generous and kind woman who loved people and touched the lives of everyone she met.

Calling hours will be Thursday August 27th from 4pm-7pm at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday August 28th at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Wappingers Falls, NY.

For online condolences and Virginia's Book of Memories, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com

In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
