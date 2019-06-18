Virginia Kunkel



Wappingers Falls - Virginia Mary Kunkel, a local area resident since 1973 and formerly of Canton, MA, passed away on Saturday, June 15 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 92.



Daughter of the late Frances and Mildred (Cutter) Fitzpatrick, she was born in Dorchester, MA on May 7, 1927. On July 8, 1950, she married Joseph Kunkel in Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her husband on January 27, 2004.



Virginia is survived by her children and their spouses: Paul & Melodie Kunkel of Salt Point, Susan & Jack Meighan of West Chester, PA, Joseph & Lisa Kunkel of Pleasant Valley, Karen & Robert Brisman of Cornwall-on-Hudson, Richard & Michele Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, David & Catherine Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, James & Allison Kunkel of Poughkeepsie, Elizabeth & Edwin Palmer of Tallahassee, FL, and Edward & Eve Kunkel of Salt Point; her grandchildren: Christina, Amanda & husband Cory, Megan, Brendan, Colleen, Michael, Matthew, Chelsea & husband Jeffrey, Ariel, Ethan, Makenzie, Zachary, Nicholas, Cassandra, Tyler, Trevor & wife Brittany, Joseph, Lauren, Logan, Sean, and Tristan; her seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Frances Fitzpatrick.



Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21 at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, Canton, MA. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Church, 1860 Washington Street, Canton, MA. Interment will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 ( ).



Local arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill.