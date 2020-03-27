Services
1945 - 2020
Beacon, NY - Virginia M. Klein, 74, a longtime resident of Beacon, passed away on March 26, 2020 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on April 22, 1945 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late George A. & Dorothy (Johnson) Klein.

Virginia worked for many years as a cashier at the Pergament Home Center and Shop Rite in Fishkill, NY, until retiring. She had a loved for animals, her cats & dogs were her life and she adored dearly.

Along with her beloved parents, she was also predeceased by her sister Dorothy Honkala. Virginia is survived by her 1 sister Barbara Grettan and her 3 nieces, 2 nephews & 4 great-nieces. She is also survived by a beloved friend Sharron Borchert and many other friends from the Forrestal Heights Apartments.

A Graveside Service will be held privately at the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY; due to the recent occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19; Virginia's Family & Friends will plan a memorial gathering at a later date in her honor at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. Virginia's wishes were for memorial donations to be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory now or donate, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
