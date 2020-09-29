1/
Virginia M. Savage
1925 - 2020
Virginia M. Savage

Poughkeepsie - Virginia M. Savage, a resident of Poughkeepsie, entered into rest Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill. She was 95.

Daughter of the late John and Grace Muller Taylor, she was born September 25, 1925 in Pelham, New York. She grew up and attended Mount Vernon Schools. She married John P. Savage in March of 1945. After marriage she lived in Brooklyn with her husband for twenty-one years. They moved to White Plains where she worked for Verizon as an office supervisor. She later moved to Philadelphia for her husband's business. John preceded her in death in January of 1995. In 2006 she moved to Poughkeepsie to be closer to her family. She lived at the Lexington Club Senior Residence where she made many friends. When she became ill, she moved to Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill. Her family will remember her as a sweet person who made friends with anyone she met.

Survivors include her nephew, Syrell Robinson and his wife, Carolyn; her niece, Grace Moore; as well as seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2 at The Evergreens Cemetery, Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wingate at Dutchess for their care and compassion for Virginia.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
