Virginia S. Stafford
Beacon - Virginia Sholdis Stafford, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on September 5, her birthday, at Wingate at Beacon. Born in 1929, she was a graduate of Beacon H.S. and received a secretarial degree from Krissler Business School in Poughkeepsie. This served her well as she worked for IBM as a secretary for 27 years. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
Virginia had a most generous and loving nature, willing to give her two mites to anyone in need and to a multitude of charities that made their way into her mailbox. Whenever company came, she would always make visitors feel welcome, providing a meal and sending them home with a gift. In keeping with her desire to serve others, Virginia worked over 20 years as a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Beacon.
She was beloved by all her friends and family, and is survived by her son Michael, his wife Elaine, three granddaughters, Erin with her husband Kyle, Kaitlin and Brianna, and two great grandchildren, Karis and Colton.
Virginia was a woman of deep faith, praying the rosary and owning seemingly hundreds of prayer cards. She was a devoted member of St. Joachim's Roman Catholic Church for all of her life. As part of that faith community she assisted in the running of the St. Joachim/St John's Senior Club.
She lived with her sister Mary, taking care of her for the last years of her life. Faith and education were important in her life and she made many sacrifices to ensure her son received both.
She enjoyed her flowers and while daisies were her favorite, she made space for others in hanging baskets or planted throughout her yard.
Given Covid, private services for the immediate family will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionaries of the Poor: https://missionariesofthepoor.org/
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.