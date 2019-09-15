|
|
Virginia Van Vlack
Stormville - STORMVILLE - Virginia May Van Vlack, 92, an area resident since 1956 and formerly of Shrub Oak, died on September 13, 2019 at her home.
Born in Shrub Oak on July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Hitchcock) Birdsall. Virginia was a true homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and ceramics. She had been a member of the Stormville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
On June 5, 1949 in Shrub Oak, Virginia married Kenneth Van Vlack who predeceased her on February 5, 2006. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Thomas and Kim Van Vlack, Karen Van Vlack, Cindy and William Young, Mark and Anne Van Vlack, and Rose and Steve Szyndler; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Private interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Virginia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019