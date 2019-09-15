Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia VanVlack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia VanVlack


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia VanVlack Obituary
Virginia Van Vlack

Stormville - STORMVILLE - Virginia May Van Vlack, 92, an area resident since 1956 and formerly of Shrub Oak, died on September 13, 2019 at her home.

Born in Shrub Oak on July 21, 1927, she was the daughter of Frank and Agnes (Hitchcock) Birdsall. Virginia was a true homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, embroidery, needlepoint and ceramics. She had been a member of the Stormville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

On June 5, 1949 in Shrub Oak, Virginia married Kenneth Van Vlack who predeceased her on February 5, 2006. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Thomas and Kim Van Vlack, Karen Van Vlack, Cindy and William Young, Mark and Anne Van Vlack, and Rose and Steve Szyndler; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Private interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Virginia's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now