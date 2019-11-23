Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
Virginia Waterman


1931 - 2019
Virginia Waterman Obituary
Virginia Waterman

Viera, FL - Virginia "Ginny" W. Waterman, 88, a resident of Viera, FL since 1999 and previously of Barefoot Bay, FL and Poughkeepsie, NY, died peacefully on November 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 21, 1931 in Leyden, NY, Ginny was the daughter of Grover and Florence (Ford) Wheeler. On April 5, 1952 in Massena, NY, Ginny married the love of her life, Otis Ten Eyck Waterman, who predeceased her on October 12, 2014.

Ginny was an elementary school teacher for the Wappingers Central School District for 20 years. She was a founding member of GRWC Viera Woman's Club, and a member of the Seaside Piecemakers Quilting Guild, Red Hatters of Viera, FL and the Viera East Book Club. Ginny was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a charter member of the Ralph T. Waterman Bird Club, and the New York State Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed golfing, quilting, playing bridge, traveling, arts and crafts, reading and researching her family ancestry.

Survivors include her children, Krista Morris and her husband Stephen of Wappingers Falls, NY, Frederic Waterman and his wife SeWon of Melbourne, FL, Eric Waterman and his wife Gerlyn of Viera, FL, and Roger Tory Waterman of Fairfield, CT; her grandchildren, Sean and his wife Alissa, Christopher, Noah, Kevin and his wife Laura, Jessica and her husband Ziedan, Tristan, Cameron, Elijah, Zachary and Shaye; and her great grandchildren Ossian, Alex and Van. In addition to her husband, Ginny was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Grover Wheeler; her brother, Hubert Wheeler; and her sister, Beatrice Vicks.

Calling hours will be held on November 29th from 11 am to 1 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will follow with a graveside service at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: GRWC Viera Woman's Club, PO Box 560693, Rockledge, FL 32956-0693. Please visit Ginny's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
