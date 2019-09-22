|
|
Vito Navarro
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Vito J. Navarro, 80, a resident of the Hudson Valley since 1965, died on September 20, 2019 at Castle Point VA Medical Center.
Born in the Bronx on August 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Ernestina (Cecere) Navarro. Vito proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea. He was a hard-working man who spent his career as a contractor and driver for various companies including Crown Gas and First Student Bus Company.
Vito was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Giants who also liked painting. A proud "Leo", he collected lion memorabilia. Most of all, he will be remembered by all who knew him as the "Life of the Party" and was a friend to all. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
On February 21, 1965 at St. Francis de Rome Church in the Bronx, he married Barbara Torrente Navarro who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Nicole Audia and her husband Chris of Union Vale, Devon Navarro of Union Vale, Jonas Navarro and his wife Macon of New Paltz, and Morgan Navarro and her partner Jesse Burns of Glenham; his grandchildren, Abbie, Olivia, Callie, Xylie, Rayna, Isla, and Silas Vito; his sisters, Norma Aurigemma and her husband Marty and Patricia Casatelli; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carole and Warren Carroll and Elaine and Eddie Hutchinson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Vito was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Hank Casatelli.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by military honors at 8pm conducted by the US Army Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 am at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Vito's memory to Castle Point VAMC. Please visit Vito's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019