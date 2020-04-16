|
|
Vivien Ruth Seebruch
Stanfordville - Vivien Ruth Robinson Seebruch, March 6, 1935 - April 14, 2020. Nursing was Vivien's a career and passion. For over 40 years Vivien was a Registered Nurse. Receiving her RN from Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She worked at Castle Point VA Hospital as a Charge Nurse, for Doctors Genevie (Patterson, NY) and Philip Holtzburg as his weekend nurse for over 25 years (Millbrook, NY). Even once she was retired, she still saw herself as a Registered Nurse.
Born to Spencer Robinson and Vivian Coleman Robinson in Mount Holly, NJ. Vivien was always the big sister to her brother, Spencer Robinson (Beth), (Catskill, NY).
On January 1, 1963, Vivien married Karl E. "Chip" Seebruch. They had 49 years of marriage before "Chip" passed in 2012. She helped run the family business during those years, as well. Their children are Seward "Butch" Seebruch (Dianne), New Paltz, NY and Karl H. "Seeb" Seebruch (Victoria), Big Island, HI.
Vivien's other passion in her life were her grandchildren, Dustin Seebruch (Marris), Stanfordville, NY, Luke Seebruch (Big Island, HI), and Laia Seebruch (Big Island, HI). Her famous chocolate chips will always be remembered.
Also left behind a nephew Spencer Robinson and a niece Piper Malarchuk, and several great nieces.
Over the years, Vivien had been a Cub Scout leader, Camp Nurse, and Stanford Meals on Wheels Volunteer.
A dear sister-in-law, Nancy Seebruch and Carol Coons a wonderful friend previously passed.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020