Vyola B. Daniels
Wappingers Falls - Vyola B. Daniels, 74, of the town of Wappinger, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Valhalla, N.Y. September 8, 1946, the daughter of James and Elizabeth Stephens Canniff. On July 27, 1966 she married Francis E. Daniels at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas.
Vyola was a member of the New Hackensack Fire Co. Ladies Auxilary. She enjoyed Arts & Crafts, Indian culture collectables, and most of all her family.
Surviving are her husband, at home, a daughter, Joylynn Coryea(Maurice,Jr.) of Holmes, N.Y., a son, David Daniels(Christina) of Beacon, Sisters, Betty Jean Murray of Michigan, Harriet Theall of White Plains, 3 grandchildren,Maurice Coryea III, Leanna Sorrentino, and Jacob Motter, 2 Great Grandchildren, Emma and Andrew, and several nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Mid-Hudson Regional Home Care, and Dr. Epstein for their care.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Friends are asked to adhere to the pandemic procedures. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com