Walter Addiss
Wappingers Falls - Walter D. Addiss, a resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24th at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 71 years old.
Son of the late Dorothea (Addiss) Nugent and Edward Addiss. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on December 8, 1948. He grew up in Great Kills, Staten Island, NY and graduated from Tottenville High School in 1966. He enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Walt was commissioned on the USS Tutuila, and was honorably discharged in 1969. He received the National Defense Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (4 stars), and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Shortly after returning home he met the love of his life, Maureen Farrell. On August 12, 1972, they were married and moved to Staten Island, NY. He was a member of the American Legion Post 471 where he first found his love of bowling and horseshoes. Walt graduated from DeVry University and upon graduation he and his family relocated to Dutchess County where he began his 35-year technical engineering career at IBM. He retired from IBM in 2013.
Early in his career, Walt and his wife met a group of co-workers that became lifelong friends. They vacationed together with their families in the Outer Banks every year, and as their children grew, they continued their annual Outer Banks trips along with an international vacation every few years. They traveled extensively through Europe and sailed on some wonderful cruises to Hawaii and Alaska.
Walt excelled at every lawn game he came across, and was the envy of his friends. For many years he and Maureen hosted the "Addiss Invitational Horseshoe Tournament" and he won every year! He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed the competition and camaraderie with friends. He could always be found in his yard working on landscaping and gardening, and he enjoyed setting up his annual Christmas light display.
Walt and Maureen enjoyed every moment they had together. They lived life to the fullest and filled it with so many precious memories. They loved to dance and would be the life of the party at any celebration. They loved their trips to the beach and spending time with family and friends. As grandparents, they cherished the joy and happiness their three grandchildren gave them.
Walt was a member of St. Mary Mother of the Church, in Fishkill where his children attended grammar school and he volunteered for many projects at the school over the years. Walt enjoyed playing an active role in his children's lives. He was there for every game, school play, and special event.
He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, his daughter Kirsten Barnett and son-in-law Christopher Barnett of Torrington, CT; his son Gregory Addiss and daughter-in-law Frances Addiss of Poughkeepsie, NY; his grandson Hayden Barnett and granddaughters Audrey and Kate Addiss. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Sapp of Fruita, CO, brother Kevin Nugent of Toccoa, GA and brother Charles Nugent of St. Johnsville, NY, along with many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his brothers, Robert Addiss and William Addiss.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30th, from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday July 1st at 10am at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Private Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and masks must be worn.
www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.