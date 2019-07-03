|
|
Walter Bendyk
Hyde Park - Walter Bendyk, 96, a Rhinebeck resident for the past year and prior to that a Hyde Park resident since 1955, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.
Born January 10, 1923 in Pleasant Mount, Pa he was the son of the late Peter and Catherine Hutnyk Bendyk. He remained in Pleasant Mount and worked on the family farm until proudly serving in the United States Army during World War II. He was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory medal.
After serving our country, he worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie for many years until his retirement in 1987.
Walter and his wife Olga were founding members of St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls. He was also a member of St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Union Dale, PA.
An avid fisherman, Walter was a member of the Stone Church Fishing Club in Hyde Park. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing with him and frequently shared his catch with friends and neighbors.
Walter was a New York Yankees fan and a pretty good handyman. He could often be found working on his own house or helping a neighbor with a project or two.
On, July 21, 1956 at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, he married the former Olga Hydock. Mrs. Bendyk survives at home.
Walter is also survived by his three sons, Mark and wife, Pam, of Hyde Park, Joseph and wife, Kristina, of Pottstown, PA, and David and wife, Olga, of Pembroke Pines, FL; six grandchildren, Joshua (wife - Taylor Dennerlein), Caroline, Daniel, Alexander, Laura, and Catherine Bendyk; sister, Antoinette Terry of Pleasant Mount; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 6 siblings, Ann, Stephen, John, Paul, Helen, and Joseph.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, July 5th at St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church, 1500 Rte. 376, Wappingers Falls.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM with Archpriest Eric Tosi officiating.
Pennsylvania services will be as follows:
Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon, Saturday, July 6th at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale.
A funeral service will follow at 12 noon.
Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.
In lieu of flowers, Walter's family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church, 1500 Rte. 376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590,
(www.stgregoryny.org), or, St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale, PA 18470. (www.orthodoxuniondale.com).
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019