Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church
1500 Rte. 376
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church
1500 Rte. 376
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church
2105 Belmont Turnpike
Union Dale, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church
2105 Belmont Turnpike
Union Dale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bendyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Bendyk


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Bendyk Obituary
Walter Bendyk

Hyde Park - Walter Bendyk, 96, a Rhinebeck resident for the past year and prior to that a Hyde Park resident since 1955, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck.

Born January 10, 1923 in Pleasant Mount, Pa he was the son of the late Peter and Catherine Hutnyk Bendyk. He remained in Pleasant Mount and worked on the family farm until proudly serving in the United States Army during World War II. He was the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal and the World War II Victory medal.

After serving our country, he worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie for many years until his retirement in 1987.

Walter and his wife Olga were founding members of St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls. He was also a member of St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Union Dale, PA.

An avid fisherman, Walter was a member of the Stone Church Fishing Club in Hyde Park. He loved to take his grandchildren fishing with him and frequently shared his catch with friends and neighbors.

Walter was a New York Yankees fan and a pretty good handyman. He could often be found working on his own house or helping a neighbor with a project or two.

On, July 21, 1956 at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, he married the former Olga Hydock. Mrs. Bendyk survives at home.

Walter is also survived by his three sons, Mark and wife, Pam, of Hyde Park, Joseph and wife, Kristina, of Pottstown, PA, and David and wife, Olga, of Pembroke Pines, FL; six grandchildren, Joshua (wife - Taylor Dennerlein), Caroline, Daniel, Alexander, Laura, and Catherine Bendyk; sister, Antoinette Terry of Pleasant Mount; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by 6 siblings, Ann, Stephen, John, Paul, Helen, and Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, Friday, July 5th at St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church, 1500 Rte. 376, Wappingers Falls.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM with Archpriest Eric Tosi officiating.

Pennsylvania services will be as follows:

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon, Saturday, July 6th at St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale.

A funeral service will follow at 12 noon.

Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount.

In lieu of flowers, Walter's family respectfully requests memorial donations to St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church, 1500 Rte. 376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590,

(www.stgregoryny.org), or, St. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale, PA 18470. (www.orthodoxuniondale.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now