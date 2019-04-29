|
|
Walter C. Bunten Jr.
Rockport - Walter C. Bunten Jr., 77, of Rockport, beloved husband of Linda M. Conlon, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the Home in Danvers, MA, with his loving wife and children at his side. Walter was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 2, 1941. As a child, Walt loved to play and be mischievous with his 7 siblings; he didn't let a polio diagnosis at the age of 8 spoil his fun. In 1959 Walt graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in NY and went on to Marist College where he graduated with a degree in mathematics in 1964. After college, Walt lived and worked in New York City until 1972 when he was recruited by Interactive Data Corporation in Waltham, MA. Shortly after moving to Boston, Walt met Linda and they married in Winchester, MA in 1976. In 1985 they moved with their three children to Rockport, MA. One of the highlights during Walt's time in the Rockport community was being active in the Friends of Rockport Athletics and serving as president for many years. During his career, Walt worked for Colonial Management, Liberty Financial Group's C-PORT Division, and retired from State Street Corporation as a vice president in 2009. Despite a daily commute in and around Boston for several years, Walt rarely missed a family dinner or one of his children's sporting events. Walt was an avid reader, a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren, and could often be found reading at the kitchen table late into the evening. He also loved card games and would happily put down his book to play with anyone who'd ask, especially his children and siblings.
Walt enjoyed taking road trips with Linda and their children, whether it was a summer trip to Sligo Rest on Webster Lake in New Hampshire or a winter getaway to the snowy White Mountains. They shared many cherished memories with Walt's siblings and their families in New York over the years. Walt and Linda would excitedly hop in the car or on a plane to spend time with their children and grandchildren from Alaska to Florida, Ireland, Spain, or Maryland.
Walt also had an eclectic love of music and enjoyed singing, especially while lovingly holding his grandchildren. A passionate Boston and New England sports fan, Walt greatly enjoyed going to a game or watching at home with family and friends.
Walter is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda M. Conlon; son Walter A. Bunten and grandson Cole J. Cote; daughter Bridget A. Bunten, her husband, Manuel E. Romero and granddaughters, Dimelsa M. Romero, Lena A. Romero, and Maribel D. Romero; daughter Sheila B. Traynor, her husband, Patrick G. Traynor and grandchildren, Aileen M. Traynor, and Kieran P. Traynor; sister Mabel Mackey of Hyde Park, NY; brother Michael Bunten and wife Susan Bunten of Highland, NY; sister Donna Hodos and husband Steve Hodos of Henrietta, NY; brother Peter Bunten and wife Laura Chenven of Bronx, NY; sister Loretta Terry and husband Martin Terry of Albuquerque, NM; sister Shirley Bunten of Webster, NY; dear family friends the Powell Levine family of East Kingston, NH; beloved cat, Purdy; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Walter C. and Margaret L. (Burgin) Bunten; sister Margaret Beck; and brothers-in-law Lawrence Mackey and Stephen LaRose.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Joachim's Catholic Church in Rockport, MA on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. The memorial service will be followed by a reception at Cruiseport in Gloucester, MA. Family and friends are cordially invited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walt's memory to the Friends of Rockport Athletics (PO Box 304, Rockport, MA; www.rockportfra.org) or Post-Polio Health International (www.post-polio.org/donhow.html). For directions and online condolences please visit: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 29, 2019