Walter Dackson



Millbrook - Walter Anthony Dackson, 88, a resident of Millbrook and previously of Hopewell Junction, died on July 18, 2019 at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.



Born on December 23, 1930 in New York City, Walter was the son of Walter Albert and Mary Gabriella (Zelitas) Dackson. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Walter was a Senior Engineering Lab Specialist at IBM for 28 years until his retirement 1991.



Walter enjoyed reading, classical music and photography. He especially loved railroading and documenting the history of the last steam engines in the Hudson Valley.



Survivors include his children, Keith Dackson and his wife Martha Horohoe of East Aurora and Wendy Dackson of East Aurora; and several cousins and nieces. He was predeceased by his wives, Barbara Lee Wertheim Dackson in 1989 and Marilyn Sweeney DeWitt in 2012; his daughter, Kim Dackson on February 3, 2019; and his sister, Patricia Marie Dackson Robinett on May 18, 2019.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10am at St. Joseph's Church, 15 North Ave, Millbrook with burial at St. Denis Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit Walter's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 20, 2019