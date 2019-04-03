|
Walter Deger
Hopewell Junction - Walter Albert Karl Deger, a lifelong Hopewell Junction resident entered into peace on March 29, 2019.
He was born October 27, 1928 in Harrison, NJ and was the son of Frank Deger Sr and Elsa Goerhring.
On May 8, 1955 he married Patricia Ann Lowery in Pleasant Valley, NY. They were married for 55 years before her passing on January 16, 2011. He retired in 1993 as President of Bell Technical Services of Peekskill, NY. Walter was the ultimate family man. A big Mets fan who loved to read, go to operas, vacationing and was a history buff.
He is survived by his children; Karl Deger (Adrienne), Stephenie Dohrenwend (Steven Curtin), Patti Forrester (William), Stacy Deger, Colleen Johnson (Randy); sister Ruth Lauria, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Chief.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia Deger; granddaughter Mindy Dohrenwend; brothers Frank Deger Jr and Charles Deger, and sister Virginia Moyer.
A memorial service will be held on April 4th, 2019 4-6 pm at Joseph J Darrow Funeral Home
39 S Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY. 845-452-1840. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Walter's memory to the . To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 3, 2019