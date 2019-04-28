|
Walter DuBois Storm
Hyde Park - Walter DuBois Storm, 96, a longtime area resident (most recently of Hyde Park), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck.
Born on July 21, 1922 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of late John C. and Bessie Baldwin Storm. He was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.
Walter proudly served in the United States Army during World War II.
Mr. Storm worked for Central Hudson Gas & Electric Co. for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1984.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park and was active in the church's Mens Club and "39ers" seniors' group. Walter was also a former active member and Deacon of the Poughkeepsie Reformed Church.
Active in his community, he was a former volunteer firefighter with the LaGrange Fire Dept., and former volunteer for Vassar Hospital.
On September 17, 1949 at the Poughkeepsie Reformed Church, he married the former Bernice Becker. Mrs. Storm predeceased him on October 28, 2011.
Survivors include his son, Gary L. Storm and wife, Joan, of Clinton Corners; daughter, Nancy L. Storm of Poughkeepsie; grandson, Sean Fitzgerald of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by three sisters.
There are no calling hours.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation and inurnment in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the Storm family respectfully requests memorial donations to the United Methodist Church of Hyde Park Memorial Fund, 1 Church Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.umchp.com).
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019