Walter E. Leight
Holmes - Walter E. Leight, 84, a life-time resident of Holmes, NY, passed away at his home Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Born in Holmes on June 18, 1934, he was one of nine children born to William and Lottie (Davis) Leight. Walter was a truck driver for NYS Department of Transportation until he retired. He married Irene Baruffo in Holmes on May 6, 1956, having just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary; she survives at home.
Walter was an avid "up-cycler". He would use lawn mowers people threw away and take parts from many to make several good mowers he could sell. He would do the same with bicycles and give them to neighborhood kids who needed them. There wasn't a lot that he couldn't make something good out of.
In addition to his wife, Irene, he is survived by three sons, Victor and wife, Susan, of Bridgeport, WV, Walter and wife, Jennifer, of Pleasant Valley, NY, and James and wife, Jacqueline, of Salt Point, NY; four grandchildren, Megan, Hayley, Jamie, and Jacee; his brother Jim and wife Debbie of Poughkeepsie; two sisters, Rose Wild of Holmes and Eleanor Phieffer of Wingdale; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four brothers, Willie, Charlie, Dave, and Eugene, and his sister, Kathleen.
Friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Thursday, May 23rd 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday at 11 AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Pawling, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walter may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Please put "In Memory of Walter Leight" on the memo line.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019