Walter Everett Barton
On Friday, May 8th, 2020, Walter Everett Barton, husband, father, brother, friend and beloved grandfather, passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY as a result of complications from Corona Virus.
Born in Great Barrington, MA on February 22, 1953, Walter was the 6th child of Kenneth and Carolyn (Chadbourne) Barton of Ancramdale, NY.
Walter grew up in Ancramdale, attended Stissing Mountain High School, in Pine Plains, NY where he excelled on the track team.
Walter had a passion for cooking, fishing, skiing, the CT sea shore and cars. He had quite the stable of autos, ranging from British Mini's and Morgan's to Ford Saleen's and GT6's. Walter spent many glorious summer and autumn days driving road rally's, as well as tooling around the countryside with his wife Susan, and annual trips to Lime Rock Park with his family and friends. Gatherings throughtout New England with the 3/4 Morgan Club were always a highlight for Walter.
Walter spent most of his professional career selling heavy equipment to local municipalities and other companies in NY.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Karen (Schweizer) Barton and a nephew Frederick J. Barton and a brother-in-law John Seiber.
Walter is survived by his wife Susan (Meagher) Barton. They were married at Ancramdale Presbyterian Church on October 8, 1989. His son Hunter, and his wife Kristin (Kotzur) Barton and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Maximilian Barton of Millbrook, NY. His siblings are Kenneth Frederick Barton, (San Antonio, FL) nephew Brian Barton, niece Kristin Barton McNary; Gerald and Shirley (Hall) Barton, (West Copake) nephews Jeffrey and Michael Barton; Richard Barton (Copake Falls, NY) and Robert Barton (Sarasota, FL); Elizabeth Barton Podris and Robert Podris (Ancramdale) and nephews Jason and David Podris. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
His Stepchildren are Scott Simmons, wife Desi, (Seattle, WA) Robin (Simmons) Patchin and husband Kyle Patchin, (Raleigh, NC) Jason Simmons (Pine Plains, NY). Grandchildren: Ella Grace, Brenna, and Sara Patchin, Maria, Zoey and Alexander Simmons.
Memories of Walter for all who knew him, will center around his gentle, kindly and compassionate heart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and time when family and friends can safely come together to celebrate Walter's life.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020