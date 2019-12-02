|
Walter Horton
Wappingers Falls - Walter J. Horton, 90, a lifelong Wappingers Falls resident, died on December 1, 2019 at the Wingate at Dutchess.
Born in Beacon on July 12, 1929, he was the son of Cornelius and Alice (Polhamus) Horton. Walter proudly served our country in the US Army. He was employed as a Truck Mechanic for American Lumber Chelsea NY. and was a proud Teamster with Local #445 in Newburgh.
On September 13, 1955 in Rhinebeck, Walter married Alice May (Winters) who predeceased him on March 18, 2013. He is survived by his son, Thomas Horton of Plantation, FL; his daughter, JoAnn Barber and her husband Robert K. Barber Jr. of Beacon; his grandchildren, Rob and Stephanie Barber, Erin and Faul Su, Thomas Horton and Doreen Horton; and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by his twin brother, William Horton.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12pm at the funeral home followed by interment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Please visit Walter's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019