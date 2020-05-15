|
|
Walter J. Henion Jr.
Hyde Park - Walter J. Henion Jr., 86, a lifelong area resident, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Pines at Poughkeepsie.
Born February 1, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Walter J. Henion Sr. and Marjorie J. Campbell Henion. He was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a Life-Member of the Arlington American Legion Post #1302.
After the war, Mr. Henion worked for New York Telephone and subsequently, Verizon. He retired from Verizon after thirty-five years of service. He was a Life-Member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
In his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Arlington School District for over twenty years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed shooting skeet and trout fishing. He was a Life-Member of the Crum Elbow Sportsmen's Assoc., and the Warwarsing Rod and Gun Club. He was also a member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Martha J. Henion (nee West) of Hyde Park; four daughters, Dorothy Dorney of Hyde Park, Marsha Brady of Rockledge, FL, Nancy Fuchs and husband, Ralph, of Pleasant Valley, and Susan Michael and husband, Dean, of Clinton Corners; and two sons, Peter Longi and wife, Joyce, and Richard Longi, all of Pleasant Valley.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Wesley Henion; sister, Alice Marks; and daughter, Joanne Longi.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and cremation will take place at the convenience of the family.
His ashes will be buried privately in the veteran's section of Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, Walter's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley, 942 Route 376, Suite 215-216, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (www.sparrowsnestcharity.org), or, the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.dcspca.com)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020