Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Walter J. Seaboldt Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Seaboldt, Jr.

Jermyn, PA - Walter J. Seaboldt, Jr., 55, of Jermyn, PA, passed away on February 23, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton, PA. He was born on August 6, 1963 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Walter J. & Joan Richard Seaboldt, Sr.

Walter was a graduate of John Jay High School and was a Customer Service Representative for Wegman's Food Store in Dickson City, PA. He was a kind person whom everyone loved. Things extremely important to him were his music, his cats, all animals, and his family and friends.

Survivors include his sister: Deborah J. Seaboldt of Jermyn, PA, several aunts, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 12-4PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be held at 4PM in the Funeral Home and Inurnment will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 or, MaGee Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, 1513 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019
