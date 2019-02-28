|
Walter J. Thomas
Beacon - Walter J. Thomas, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on February 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old.
Walt was born in Boston, MA on August 2, 1938 the son of the late Thomas A. Thomas and Rose Dickens Thomas. Walt proudly served in the United States Navy from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1959. On May 28, 1960 Walt married the former Anne Johnson. Mrs. Thomas survives at home.
Walt worked for 30 years as a bus driver for the Wappinger Central School District and another 20 years for the Beacon City School District. Walt was a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council #445. He also was a member of the Beacon Elks Club.
In addition to his wife, Walt is survived by his children, Veronica Thomas, Karen Bogart (Joel), Mark Thomas (Elaine), Mary Anne Williams (Roger), Walter Thomas, Jr. and Susan Fountain (Richard); his grandchildren, Robert O'Keeffe, Erica and Joseph Bogart, Nicholaus, Mark, Jr. and Allison Thomas, Christopher Richards, Raymond, Ross and Randy Williams, Steven and Joseph Thomas, Kasey and Lincoln Fountain; his great granddaughter, Scarlet; his sister, Elizabeth Hughes and sister-in-law, Marion Thomas; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Michael; his brothers, Alfred, Joseph and Gerald.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Walt may be made to either Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or to the Church of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 28, 2019