Walter J. Weikel
Wappingers Falls - Walter J. Weikel, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was 87.
Son of the late Elmer and Margaret Kerestus Weikel, he was born July 22, 1932 in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. He married the former Barbara Weferling on July 13, 1957. Mrs. Weikel survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Prior to his retirement, he was an engineer with IBM in Poughkeepsie. Walter was long standing and very involved member of New Hackensack Reformed Church. He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. When his sons were younger, he was involved in leadership roles with Boy Scouts Troop 56 in Wappingers Falls.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey A. Weikel and his wife, Lori of Newburgh and Christopher David Weikel of New York City; his sister, Margaret "Peg" DiSilvestro of Woodbury, NJ; and his grandchildren, Timothy, Cecelia and Daniel Weikel.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Walter's name to Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.