Walter Joseph Kisly
1947-2020
Walter Kisly passed away peacefully at his home in Gallatin, New York, on May 13, 2020. He was 72 years old, and died from cancer, almost exactly three years after Whipple surgery. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Smillie, and his son, Matthew Kisly. Matthew traveled from his home in Portland, Oregon to be with Carol at his bedside. Walter is also survived by his close, extended family including five Smillie siblings [Douglas, Alan, Beth, Jean and Ralph], their spouses, twelve nieces and nephews, his adopted Westlake family, many cousins and friends.
Walter was born in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Walter and Helen (Nevolis) Kisly, who pre-deceased him. He grew up in Irvington, NJ where he attended Berkeley Terrace and Irvington High School. He was an accomplished pole-vaulter and basketball player.
Walter was drafted into the army, became a thrice-decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and honorably discharged in 1969. Returning to live in Pennsylvania, and subsequently New Jersey and New York City, Walter began a lifelong career in contracting.
Walter's expertise and management skills, as well as his wit and charm, brought him many friends. When the late author Donald Westlake and his wife, Abby, moved to Gallatin, Walter joined to renovate their house. He soon built his own home there, too. Don was Walter's best man at his wedding to Carol and throughout their years together, shared many good times, together, as family. Both natural raconteurs, Walter's stories even found their way into Don's novels.
Walter was enthusiastic in life. An avid fisherman and reader, he also loved cooking, entertaining, and all things related to nature including planting trees and installing birdhouses. He earned a US Coastguard Captain's license, was a member of both the Roe Jan Creek Boat Club in Linlithgo and the Rhinebeck Daybreakers. With his fishing buddy, Lenny, Walter would, famously, drive through the night to launch his boat up and down the Atlantic coast for pre-dawn fly-fishing.
Walter continued to enjoy life's adventures until his last breath.
A celebration of Walter's life will be held in Gallatin, NY at a time of safe contact, post the Covid 19 pandemic. In the interim, the family requests stories and eulogies for a virtual memorial.
Donations in Walter's name can be made to the Coastal Conservation Association's Marine Fund https://membership.joincca.org/WEB/Online/Membership/J/Donate.aspx
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.