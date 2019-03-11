|
Walter M Swanson
Poughkeepsie - Dear Friends and Family, it is with a heavy but grateful heart that Walter M Swanson passed away peacefully and without pain on March 4, 2019, at Putnam Hospital in Carmel New York.
The care that he received from the staff at Putnam Hospital was beyond what we could ask for, as he was treated with care and dignity that was near reverent in nature- many thanks goes out to Vydia my father's nurse. Our gratitude also extends out to the team at the Pawling Rehab Facility specifically Nichola, Jalissa and Daniel who provided my father dignified and respectful care as well.
My father lived a solid life. He worked hard as he did long, he was not a perfect man, and he had some regrets but with that being said - he loved his family, and when the cards were stacked against us, he managed to find away to work the deck that we had been dealt.
Walter leaves behind his life partner Christine Swanson, his daughter Laura ,who I can assure you gave him most, if not all of his gray hair, his beloved grandson Dakota, that he loved and adored, as well his 3 extremely gifted adult children from a previous marriage with Diana, who he was eternally grateful for Karen, Gary and Kathy, and their beloved children.
Walter was quite adamant that he did not want a formal service and had asked to be cremated. He entrusted his final request to be performed by the Peter P. Dohanich Jr Funeral Home in Brooklyn New York, which like his sister, his ashes will be committed to the sea
In lieu of flowers, please contribute your time or a monetary donation to an organization that makes the world and those who live within it a better place.
To celebrate and honor Walters life, we have set up a memorial on ForeverMissed.Com, please feel free to send your condolences there, share stories, pictures or the like.
walter-m-swanson.forevermissed.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 11, 2019