Walter P. Del Grasso
Walter P. Del Grasso age 71, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the Kaplan family hospice residence in Newburgh New York. Walter was a long time resident of Staten Island New York. He is pre-deceased by wife Phyllis Del Grasso, son Wally Del Grasso and mother Ann Del Grasso. He is survived by daughter Samantha Mcintosh, grandson Hunter Mcintosh, Brother Bruce Del Grasso, sisters Kate Del Grasso and Carol Bertapelle. Walter was a graduate of the college of Staten Island And loved to hunt, fish and go to fleamarket's. He will be greatly missed. There will be no services he was donated to NY medical college. If you wish to make Donations in Walters memory, donations can be made to P.L.U.T.O Rescue of Richmond County PO Box 140889 Staten Island, NY 10314.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019